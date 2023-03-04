Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $516,200.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.