American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

