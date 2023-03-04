American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

American Superconductor stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 57.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,511,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 549,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Superconductor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 85.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 83.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

