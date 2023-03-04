Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $44.09. Approximately 173,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 323,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

