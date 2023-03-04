Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 10.5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 71,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 103,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

