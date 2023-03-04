Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

