Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Alto Ingredients Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 702,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
