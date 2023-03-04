Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 702,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alto Ingredients

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.