Alliance Global Partners Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $20.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OOMA. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ooma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.17 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

