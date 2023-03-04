Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 911,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

