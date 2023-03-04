Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

