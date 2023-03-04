Algorand Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $29.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,406,309 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,208,151 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

