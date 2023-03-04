Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 7.3 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,028. The company has a market cap of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

