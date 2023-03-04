Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 1.7%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.60. 3,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

