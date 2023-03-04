Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Trading Down 2.2 %

LON ALFA opened at GBX 158 ($1.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of £468.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,257.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.40. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.84 ($2.27).

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £8,430,696.75 ($10,173,400.21). 66.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

