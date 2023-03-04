Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 686,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.2 %

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.