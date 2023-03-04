Alex Bard Sells 500,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.1 %

HIMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 3,503,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,789. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

