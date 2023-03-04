Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Sells $10,741.12 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CFO Marc Grasso sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $10,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alector Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,906. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.