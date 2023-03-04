Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Sells $10,741.12 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CFO Marc Grasso sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $10,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,906. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Alector alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alector

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

