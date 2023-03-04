Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,849 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alector Stock Down 4.2 %

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alector Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

