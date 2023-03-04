Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,849 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alector Stock Down 4.2 %
Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
