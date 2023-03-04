Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.