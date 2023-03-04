Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.42.
Alcoa Price Performance
AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
