Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of AGI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

