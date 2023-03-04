AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 31.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
