AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 31.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

