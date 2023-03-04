Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,809.95 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $161,809.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00210749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00099708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

