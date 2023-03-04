Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,811 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 212.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

