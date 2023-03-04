Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 324,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Afya Price Performance

AFYA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Afya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth $6,759,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $7,206,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Afya

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

