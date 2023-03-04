Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $357,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTE opened at $25.14 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.