AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 129,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $63.88 on Monday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

