Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

