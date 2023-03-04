Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
