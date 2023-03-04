Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.