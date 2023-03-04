Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.