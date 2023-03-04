AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of AECOM worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AECOM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.