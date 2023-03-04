AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.57.
AdTheorent Trading Up 3.7 %
ADTH stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
