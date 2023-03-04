AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Trading Up 3.7 %

ADTH stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.