Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 707.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2 %

ADBE traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.04. 3,725,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,519. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.