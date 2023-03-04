Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.05 ($1.11) and last traded at €1.04 ($1.10). Approximately 114,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.01 ($1.07).

Adler Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.82.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.