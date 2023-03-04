Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

