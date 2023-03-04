ACRES Commercial Realty’s (ACR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a current ratio of 150.87.
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 33,982 shares of company stock worth $385,931 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
