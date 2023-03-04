ACRES Commercial Realty’s (ACR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a current ratio of 150.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 33,982 shares of company stock worth $385,931 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

