ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 833,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

