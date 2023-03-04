ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JMP Securities

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

