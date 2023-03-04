abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (AUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 450.27 ($5.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.59. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389.73 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.36).

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £5,259.68 ($6,346.90). Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

