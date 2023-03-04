ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $6,141.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,243.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004702 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,509.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

