AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.4 %

ABCL stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

