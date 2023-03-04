AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

