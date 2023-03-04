ABBC Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.02 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $84.02 million and $17.02 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,408,249 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

