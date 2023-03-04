Aave (AAVE) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $75.16 or 0.00336562 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $46.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

