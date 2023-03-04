Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE AAN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

