A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.53 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,242 shares of company stock valued at $745,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

