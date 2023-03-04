A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells $33,155.10 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.