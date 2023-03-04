519,132 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 519,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ALNY traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.58. 964,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,494. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.