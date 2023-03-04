5,127 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $68,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $97.83 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.