50,630 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

