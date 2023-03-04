4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 2,248 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
FDMT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
