4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 2,248 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

FDMT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

