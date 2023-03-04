4,736 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $52,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

